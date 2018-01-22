Britain's pro-Brexit party UKIP passes no confidence vote in leader

Newly elected leader of the UK Independence Party Henry Bolton. [Photo/VCG]

LONDON -- The national executive committee of UKIP, the anti-EU party, agreed a vote of no confidence Sunday in its leader Henry Bolton.

Ahead of the vote Bolton said he would not quit the job even if the no confidence vote was passed. Bolton said in a round of Sunday media interviews the committee had no right to pass moral judgement on his private life.

He has faced calls to resign over a number of anti-racist remarks his former girlfriend posted on social media, including messages critical of Meghan Markle, bride-to-be of Queen Elizabeth's grandson, Prince Harry.

Last week Bolton ended the romantic relationship with girlfriend Jo Marney who texted messages saying Markle would taint the British Royal Family, though he has said he would support Marney rebuild her life.

UKIP, the United Kingdom Independence Party, was formed 30 years ago tasked with ending Britain's membership of the EU.

UKIP chairman Paul Oakden said Bolton was offered the opportunity to resign but said he had made it clear that he feels he is the right man to lead the party forward.

Following a three-hour emergency meeting, called to discuss Bolton' future, the vote of no confidence in him was passed. There will now be a vote among the entire UKIP membership.

The executive committee does not have the power under UKIP rules to remove Bolton, only a vote of the party's membership can do that.

If Bolton, a retired army officer, leaves his job it would mean UKIP having to seek its fifth leader in 18 months.

In a statement issued later UKIP said: "The committee took the decision to hold a vote of no confidence in the leadership of Henry Bolton. The vote was carried unanimously with the exception of the leader. This decision will automatically trigger an EGM (emergency general meeting) of the party, to allow the membership of UKIP the democratic opportunity to decide to endorse or reject that vote of no confidence. The party is required to hold such an EGM within 28 days of today's date unless Henry Bolton resigns in the meantime."