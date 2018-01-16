Dortmund wrap up Manuel Akanji deal

Manuel Akanji. [Photo/Agencies]

BERLIN - Borussia Dortmund have signed Manuel Akanji from Basel with immediate effect, both sides confirmed in an official statement on Monday.

The "BVB" have reinforced their defence with the signing of the Swiss, who has put pen to paper on a deal until June 2022.

"Manuel has been courted by several European top clubs. We are therefore delighted that he opted for us. He has already proven in the national team and in the Champions League that he can play at the highest level," Dortmund's sporting director Michael Zorc said.

The 22-year-old new arrival played the last two-and-a-half years at Swiss outfit Basel where he made 42 appearances and provided five goals. His performances earned him a place in Switzerland's national team in June 2017. He made ever since four caps.

"I felt very well during the talks with the Dortmund officials. It was a heart decision. I always liked Dortmund's style of play," Akanji, who received jersey No. 16, told the club's official homepage.

Dortmund sit currently on the 4th place of the Bundesliga standings. They encounter with 11th positioned Hertha Berlin at the 19th round on Friday.